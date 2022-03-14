Head to Head Survey: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.18 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.18 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.83 $642.99 million $2.62 7.95

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats On Track Innovations on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

