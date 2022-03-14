Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

