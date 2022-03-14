Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

