Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Herc by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Herc by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after buying an additional 66,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Herc by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.