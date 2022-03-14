Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.32 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

