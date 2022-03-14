Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE HFRO opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
