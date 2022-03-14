HNP Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $187.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.63. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.