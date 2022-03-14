Hochtief AG (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

Hochtief AG (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Hochtief from €97.20 ($105.65) to €96.00 ($104.35) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Hochtief stock remained flat at $62.45 during trading on Monday. Hochtief has a 12-month low of 58.00 and a 12-month high of 93.65.

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

