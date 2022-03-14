Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 2,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

