Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 6%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 2,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.