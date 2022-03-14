Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 13th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 53,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 116,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. 6,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

