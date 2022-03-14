Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 600.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.24 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.