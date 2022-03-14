Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT opened at $20.50 on Monday. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.