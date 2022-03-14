Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the February 13th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

