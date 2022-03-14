HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 119.3% in February

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About HOYA (Get Rating)
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
