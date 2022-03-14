HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 277,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,869. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

