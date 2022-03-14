Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $47,506.00

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $47,506.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

