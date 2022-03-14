ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $223.88 on Monday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $176.72 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.09.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

