Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is set to release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.88 on Monday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,521,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,019,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 893,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,354,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 617,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 582,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

