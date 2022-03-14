Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is set to release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.88 on Monday. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.
