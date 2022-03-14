Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Head to Head Analysis

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16% Immunocore -495.40% -61.97% -38.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 16.47 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.18 Immunocore $35.80 million 30.20 -$180.86 million ($4.25) -5.90

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 231.64%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.24%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunocore.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Immunocore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

