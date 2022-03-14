IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in DaVita by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of DaVita by 65.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 21.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $109.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

