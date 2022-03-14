IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $2,785,372. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

