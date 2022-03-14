IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 739 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

