IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 138 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $136.72 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.