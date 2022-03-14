IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 587 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.93. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.90 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

