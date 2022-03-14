IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 857 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day moving average of $206.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

