IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 96 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $335.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average is $343.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.