IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $67.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

