IFP Advisors Inc Has $122,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after purchasing an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,818 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

