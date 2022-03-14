IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 12,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $118.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

