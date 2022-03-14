IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,456 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

PAPR stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

