IFP Advisors Inc Sells 600 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $104.47 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

