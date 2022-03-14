IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 33.18 ($0.43), with a volume of 5769121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £41.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £463.95 ($607.90).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

