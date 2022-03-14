Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,469. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $19,117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

