Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,844. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $121.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 494.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,141 shares of company stock worth $14,537,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

