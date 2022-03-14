Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.30.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.48 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

