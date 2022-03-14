Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAXU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Inflection Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,764,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,772,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,784,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,820,000.

