InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
INFU opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.