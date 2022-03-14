InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

INFU opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.19. InfuSystem has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

