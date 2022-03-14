Ink Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $302,252.56 and $71.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105035 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

