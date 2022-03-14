Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $322,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 367.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter.

KJAN opened at $30.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $32.59.

