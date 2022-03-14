Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.17. 1,056,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.
CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
