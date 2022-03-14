Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.17. 1,056,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,002. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

