Insider Buying: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) General Counsel Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MP stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $41.07. 60,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,948. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $15,162,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

