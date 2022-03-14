Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 37 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($195.37).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Timothy Cowper bought 26 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £145.34 ($190.44).

On Monday, December 13th, Timothy Cowper purchased 22 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($196.59).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 413.50 ($5.42). 603,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,187. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a one year low of GBX 361.50 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($9.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 662 ($8.67) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

