Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,006 ($39.39) per share, with a total value of £210.42 ($275.71).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,997 ($39.27) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,286.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,501.11. The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.89) to GBX 3,544 ($46.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.82) to GBX 3,750 ($49.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,724.86 ($48.81).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

