Insider Buying: SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Purchases £9,954.45 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,043.04).

Shares of SRT opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

