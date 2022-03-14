Insider Buying: SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Purchases £9,954.45 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,043.04).
Shares of SRT opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.05. SRT Marine Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About SRT Marine Systems (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.