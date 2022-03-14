Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Purchases 72,180 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $24,321.44.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $5,429.76.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.31. 941,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,747. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

