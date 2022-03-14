Insider Buying: Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) General Counsel Purchases $17,000.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) General Counsel Patricia A. Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

