Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Insider Sells 7,638 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

