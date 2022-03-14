Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells 1,456 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMG traded down $3.44 on Monday, reaching $1,471.97. 356,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,687.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

