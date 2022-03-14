Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 5,463 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $223,983.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

NYSE:DK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. 2,288,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,974. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

