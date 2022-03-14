Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.08, for a total transaction of C$640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005,567 shares in the company, valued at C$68,415,084.36.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$17.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

